Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE, NVRO and CBS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 04:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)
Class Period: December 14, 2017 - August 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)
Class Period: January 8, 2018 - July 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Nevro Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Nevro Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)
Class Period: February 14, 2014 - July 27, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, CBS Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBS executives, including the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie “Les” Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS’s enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the company’s business strategy; and (4) as a result, CBS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the CBS Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:33pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 35/2018.
PU
04:24pCI CAPITAL SAE : ENPPI ink deal for IPO with CI Capital, Jefferies, Emirates NBD
AQ
04:24pISLAMIC : QSE edges lower early Sunday
AQ
04:24pADVANCED PETROCHEMICAL : profits fall 2% during Q3, rise 5% in 9M
AQ
04:24pMOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Zain in initial talks with Swiftel
AQ
04:24pDRAKE & SCULL INTERNATIONAL : Loss-making DSI to continue operations
AQ
04:18pSANDERSON : Port of Dover choose Sanderson Group software solutions for new Refrigerated Cargo Terminal
PU
04:16pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR AMPE, NVRO AND CBS : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
04:13pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Fentanyl worries have police changing the way they handle, test for illicit drugs
AQ
04:12pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR USAT, PVG, SKX OPK AND MCHP : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AÉROPORTS DE PARIS : AEROPORTS DE PARIS : France would stop foreign powers gaining control of airports group A..
2COMCAST CORPORATION : UK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News
3COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Yes to Costco, but not with Winnebago County host fees
4SK INNOVATION CO LTD : SK INNOVATION : South Korea's SK Innovation to invest $354 million in EV battery parts ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Pep Guardiola goes on the attack to settle old scores with Liverpo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.