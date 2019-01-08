CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APHA and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 - December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

Allegations: Aphria Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - November 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Allegations: DXC Technology Company made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; (b) the Company’s workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; (c) in light of the above, the Company’s revenue and financial performance guidance for the fiscal year 2019 and its reaffirmation of the guidance during the Class Period was without a reasonable basis.

