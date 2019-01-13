Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

01/13/2019 | 02:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)
Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents issued pursuant to the IPO failed to disclose and/or misstated material information, including that: (1) “The Altice Way” proprietary growth model previously developed in Europe and described in the Offering Documents as a means to achieve superior margin performance was falsely touting Altice’s capacity to face already existing highly competitive environments and ever-changing consumer behaviors; (2) Altice was suffering from aggressively growing competition both in Europe and the United States, directly causing negative and decelerating revenue and EBITDA growth and impacting Altice’s market share; (3) specifically, Altice was suffering from mismanaged rate events, regulatory compliance and poorly managed network and customer care both in its France and Portugal segments, thereby impacting its customer base and churn rate; (4) Altice USA could not simply replicate the “The Altice Way” in the U.S.; and (5) as a result, Altice USA’s Offering Documents were materially misleading at all relevant times. 

To learn more about the Altice USA, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX)
Class Period: May 1, 2014 - November 27, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ternium-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Ternium S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Paolo Rocca, Ternium’s Chairman, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium’s Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Rocca was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. According to the article, “The judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012. The officials were allegedly working for then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s administration to speed up a compensation payment from Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez for the nationalization of Sidor, a unit that had been seized by Venezuela. Rocca’s group was compensated with $1.95 billion for the unit.”

To learn more about the Ternium S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
