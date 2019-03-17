Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATVI, ASTE, VALE and INGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, March 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Class Period: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Activision Blizzard, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Activision Blizzard, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE)
Class Period: July 26, 2016 - October 22, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/astec-industries-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company’s pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Astec stock was artificially inflated to a high of nearly $70 per share during the Class Period. 

To learn more about the Astec Industries, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)
Class Period: April 11, 2017 - January 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vale-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Vale S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine especially in light of its experience in 2015; (ii) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (iii) Defendants filed to disclose that Vale’s auditor was not independent, as required under Brazilian mining law; (iv) Defendants failed to disclose that an internal report commissioned by Vale in 2018 to assess the stability of the tailings dam raised concerns over its drainage and monitoring systems; (v) Defendants failed to disclose the existence of information that the dam was at risk of "liquefaction,” the same issue that led to the 2015 collapse of the Samarco dam; and (vi) as a result, Vale’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Vale S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQGS: INGN)
Class Period: November 8, 2017 - February 26, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/inogen-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Inogen, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Inogen had overstated the true size of the total addressable market (“TAM”) for its portable oxygen concentrators and had misstated the basis for its calculation of the TAM; (ii) Inogen had falsely attributed its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base; (iii) the growth in Inogen’s domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment (“HME”) providers was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales; and (iv) very little of Inogen’s business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market.

To learn more about the Inogen, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:28aErbil Hosts The Largest Tourist Exhibition
AQ
10:26aDUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET : Ithmaar board in discussion to recapitalise company after Kuwait bourse suspends trading
AQ
10:26aEmaar board to discuss dividends on March 20
AQ
10:26aWHY UAE IS ONE OF WORLD'S BEST MARKETS FOR RETAIL BANKING : Hsbc
AQ
10:26aK-POP SEX SCANDAL EXPLAINED : What you need to know
AQ
10:24aNOVATEK : close to deal with Saudi Aramco on Arctic LNG 2 project - CEO
RE
10:24aDEUTSCHE BANK : and Commerzbank Plan Announce Formal Merger Talks -- 3rd Update
DJ
10:23aSNC LAVALIN : Stimulus budget in cards as Canada's Liberals look to eclipse crisis
RE
10:15aFor Africa's Largest Company, Silicon Valley Is Starting Point
DJ
10:11aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR GSM, WRCDF, CAG AND VNDA : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : second headquarters clears blocks in Virginia funding vote
3BNP PARIBAS : Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank go public on merger talks
4Lyft to launch road show for up to $2 billion IPO - sources
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : is reviewing strategic options and confirms discussions with Commerzbank

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.