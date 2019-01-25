Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATVI, GSM and MU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

01/25/2019 | 02:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Class Period: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Activision Blizzard, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Activision Blizzard, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)
Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ferroglobe-plc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Ferroglobe PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that there was excess supply of the Company’s products; (2) that demand for the Company’s products was declining; (3) that, as a result, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ferroglobe PLC class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MU)
Class Period: June 22, 2018 - November 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/micron-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Micron Technology Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation notified Micron it was investigating dynamic random-access memory (“DRAM”) chip providers in China for potential collusion and other anti-competitive conduct; (2) Chinese investigators had found “massive evidence” of Micron’s anti-competitive behavior; (3) Micron had engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix; and (4) as a result, Micron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the Micron Technology Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
