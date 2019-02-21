CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATVI, UXIN, MHLD and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Activision Blizzard, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Activision Blizzard, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-form?wire=3

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Uxin Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQGS: MHLD)

Class Period: March 4, 2014 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/maiden-holdings-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust’s insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust’s insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

To learn more about the Maiden Holdings, Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bristow-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Bristow Group Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Bristow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Bristow Group Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

