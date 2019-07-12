Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BOX, PYX, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)
Class Period: November 28, 2018 - June 3, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/box-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Box, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)  the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue  would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Box, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Pyxus International, Inc.  (NYSE: PYX)
Class Period: on behalf of stockholders who purchased Pyxus (f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI)) securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pyxus-international-inc-f-k-a-alliance-one-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Pyxus International, Inc.  made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5)  as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Pyxus International, Inc.  class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)
Class Period: September 19, 2017 - December 18, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fedex-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: FedEx Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) TNT’s overall package volume growth was slowing as TNT’s large customers permanently took their business to competitors after the Cyberattack; (2) as a result of the customer attrition, TNT was experiencing an increased shift in product mix from higher-margin parcel services to lower-margin freight services; (3) the anticipated costs and timeframe to integrate and restore the TNT network were significantly larger and longer than disclosed; (4) FedEx was not on track to achieve TNT synergy targets; and (5) as a result of these undisclosed negative trends and cost issues, FedEx’s positive statements about TNT’s recovery from the Cyberattack, integration into FedEx’s legacy operations, customer mix, customer service levels, profitability, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the FedEx Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)
Class Period: February 24, 2017 - May 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/realogy-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Realogy Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Realogy Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:42pRenault-Nissan audit findings submitted to French prosecutors
RE
01:41pDNB : Capital reduction completed
AQ
01:41pTropical Storm Barry Expected to Disrupt Dialysis Treatment for Gulf Coast Residents; American Kidney Fund Activates Disaster Relief Program to Help
GL
01:39pUR ENERGY : IIROC Trading Halt - URE
AQ
01:38pCORRECTION - Tookad Early Prostate Cancer Clinical Team Received the Inaugural Tayyaba Hasan IMPACT Award at the 17th World Congress of the International Photodynamic Association
GL
01:36pHIGHLANDS REIT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:35pHEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS : HIIQ Named One of the 10 Biggest Health Insurance ...
PU
01:35pHUNT MINING : Announces results of the shareholder meetings of patagonia gold plc
PU
01:35pIP : Actual Experience plc - Launch of Placing via Accelerated Bookbuild
PU
01:34pCOMBIGENE : Information about Panion's decisions based on the outcome of Combigene's bid
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook enlists China's Fosun to salvage oldest travel firm
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About