CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BOX, RMED, RLGY and OMCL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

08/01/2019 | 09:26am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)
Class Period: November 28, 2018 - June 3, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/box-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Box, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1)  the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue  would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Box, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)
Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ra-medical-systems-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) the Company’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) as a  result,  the  Company  could  not  reasonably  assure  that  its  newly  hired  sales  personnel  were  adequately  experienced;  (4) as  a  result,  the  Company  would  suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) the Company’s manufacturing process  could  not  reasonably  support  increased  catheter  production;  (6) as  a  result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing,   Defendants’   positive   statements   about   the   Company’s   business,   operations,  and  prospects,  were  materially  misleading  and/or  lacked  a  reasonable  basis.

To learn more about the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)
Class Period: February 24, 2017 - May 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/realogy-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Realogy Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Realogy Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)
Class Period: October 25, 2018 - July 11, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/omnicell-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Omnicell, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Omnicell, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
