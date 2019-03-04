Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BRS, AVP, CAG and AMRN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 11:35am EST

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS)
Class Period: February 8, 2018 - February 12, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bristow-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Bristow Group Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Bristow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Bristow Group Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP)
Class Period: August 2, 2016 - August 2, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/avon-products-inc-loss-form?wire=3

In order to inflate its reported revenue and representative growth metric during the Class Period, Avon engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market. Avon did not disclose the changes to its credit terms in Brazil. Avon also failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil.

To learn more about the Avon Products, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG)
Class Period: Pursuant to the SPO on or about October 9, 2018 and/or between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/conagra-brands-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information, including that (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made. 

To learn more about the Conagra Brands, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQGM: AMRN)
Class Period: September 24, 2018 - November 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amarin-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Amarin Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Amarin Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:54aHUANXI MEDIA : expects huge increase in year loss
AQ
11:54aRTI SURGICAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:54aBudweiser and Coleman Partner for New Natural Meat Line
BU
11:53aSogo stores operator wary amid lingering trade tensions
AQ
11:53aBARCLAYS : bosses fretted over Qatar deal in 2008 fundraising
RE
11:53aFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SVXY, UXIN, TAP and CVS
GL
11:52aASCENT INDUSTRIES : Pot producer Ascent granted creditor protection after losing licenses
AQ
11:52aOUTFRONT MEDIA : Showcases Messages of Health as part of Partnership for A Healthier America's Fruits and Veggies Campaign
PR
11:52aHome Again, Inc. Receives $750K Grant to Redevelop Low-Income Apartments
BU
11:50aOffice Depot and Alibaba team up to tap small and medium businesses
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Interim results for six months ended 31 Dec 2018
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
3World shares tick higher on U.S.-China trade deal optimism
4THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China-US agreement, Trump launches new attack on Fed, EU’s olive branch to UK
5AVIVA : AVIVA : eyeing strategy change, picks Tulloch as CEO

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.