CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BV, AAPL, S and BOX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

0
06/07/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV)
Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant to the IPO completed around July 2, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/brightview-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The  complaint alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements in the Offering Documents relating to the IPO, including omitting or failing to disclose that: (i) a material portion of BrightView’s contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a “managed exit” strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (iii) this “managed exit” strategy would negatively impact BrightView’s future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

To learn more about the BrightView Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQGS: AAPL)
Class Period: August 1, 2017 - January 2, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/apple-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

During the class period, Apple Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the U.S.-China trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple’s pricing power in greater China, one of Apple’s most important growth markets; (b) the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their batteries in older iPhones rather than purchasing new iPhones was negatively impacting Apple’s iPhone sales growth; (c) as a result of slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; (d) unit sales for iPhone and other hardware was relevant to investors and the Company’s financial performance, and the decision to withhold such unit sales was designed to and would mask declines in unit sales of the Company’s flagship product; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis in fact when issuing the Company’s revenue outlook for the first quarter 2019 and/or making the related statements concerning demand for its products, as Apple’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe.

To learn more about the Apple Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S)
Class Period: January 31, 2019 - April 16, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sprint-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

The complaint alleges that Sprint made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information. In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the class period Sprint misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. Sprint would later admit that the data was “incomplete,” and “not a substitute for a realistic analysis of the key factors that are most probative of Sprint’s overall competitive position and prospects,” because “postpaid net additions recently have been driven by ‘free lines’ offered to Sprint customers and the inclusion of less valuable tablet and other non-phone devices, as well as pre to post migrations that do not represent ‘new’ Sprint customers.”

To learn more about the Sprint Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)
Class Period: November 28, 2018 - June 3, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/box-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Box, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)  the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue  would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Box, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
