CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BV and MWA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
04/15/2019 | 06:41pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The complaint alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements in the Offering Documents relating to the IPO, including omitting or failing to disclose that: (i) a material portion of BrightView’s contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a “managed exit” strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (iii) this “managed exit” strategy would negatively impact BrightView’s future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.
Allegations: Mueller Water Products, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) these costs would materially impact the Company’s financial statements; (5) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
