CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CADE, MTCH and WTRH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

10/04/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)
Class Period: July 23, 2018 - July 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cadence-bankcorporation-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Cadence Bancorporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Cadence Bancorporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)
Class Period: August 6, 2019 - September 25, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/match-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Match Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Match Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH)
Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, including, but not limited to, those who acquired Waitr shares in connection with the Going Public Transaction, and those who acquired shares of the Company in the May 2019 Secondary Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/waitr-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Waitr Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Waitr lacked a plan to achieve profitability and, contrary to the statements of Company founder Chris Meaux, Waitr was not at or near profitability and Defendants had created the illusion of financial stability by engaging in a host of illegal and improper activities each designed to inflate revenues and earnings—such as unilaterally breaking low-rate contracts and imposing significantly higher rates, and by refusing to pay drivers for mileage related expenses—both of which ultimately resulted in independent class action lawsuits; and (ii) Waitr’s technology provided no real advantage and the Company could not obtain the developer, programming, or engineering resources necessary to enhance, maintain, and develop industry leading software from its headquarter location in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

To learn more about the Waitr Holdings Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

