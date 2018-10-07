CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Class Period: September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Allegations: Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Class Period: October 25, 2013 - September 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

About the lawsuit: During the class period, AbbVie, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)

Class Period: February 15, 2018 - September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

About the lawsuit: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

