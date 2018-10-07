Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

10/07/2018 | 05:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)
Class Period: September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)
Class Period: October 25, 2013 - September 18, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, AbbVie, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the AbbVie, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)
Class Period: February 15, 2018 - September 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
