CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COF, ADTN, OLLI and OSTK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)

Class Period: February 2, 2018 - July 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/capital-one-financial-corporation-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4331

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Capital One Financial Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company’s exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Capital One Financial Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 - October 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/adtran-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4331

About the lawsuit: During the class period, ADTRAN, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) there would be a pause in shipments to the Company’s Latin American customer; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the ADTRAN, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - August 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4331

About the lawsuit: Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)

Class Period: May 9, 2019 - September 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/overstock-com-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4331

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Overstock.com, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it was not true that Overstock would be able to support the launch of its tZERO crypto currency with earnings or cash flow from its retail operations and that whatever marginal improvements defendants had made by cutting costs and engineering earnings could not be sustained so as to generate positive EBITDA or cash from operations necessary to support its crypto currency operations; (b) there were extreme additional risks and substantial volatility in the price of Company shares was foreseeable, given defendants’ undisclosed plan to offer its tZERO Preferred Share Dividend as a means to squeeze short sellers out of Overstock and to prevent them from holding legitimate positions in the Company; (c) there was a foreseeable likelihood that the Company’s ability to accomplish its intended short squeeze would embolden the SEC or even market participants, such as major brokerage houses, to act to prevent this market manipulation; (d) it was not true that Overstock contained adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls, such that Overstock’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were true, accurate or reliable; (e) as a result of the foregoing, it also was not true that the Company’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were prepared in accordance with GAAP ad SEC rules; and (f) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions which defendants failed to disclose, defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Overstock was operating according to plan, or that Overstock could achieve guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by defendants.

To learn more about the Overstock.com, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.