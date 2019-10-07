Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COF, NTAP and OLLI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

10/07/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)
Class Period: February 2, 2018 - July 29, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/capital-one-financial-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Capital One Financial Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company’s exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Capital One Financial Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTAP)
Class Period: May 22, 2019 - August 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/netapp-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, NetApp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the NetApp, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)
Class Period: June 6, 2019 - August 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
