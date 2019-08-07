CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTST, OMCL, LB and ABMD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)

Class Period: November 14, 2018 - July 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/canntrust-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

According to filed complaints, CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the CannTrust Holdings Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)

Class Period: October 25, 2018 - July 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/omnicell-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Omnicell, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Omnicell, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)

Class Period: May 31, 2018 - November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, L Brands, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on the Company’s cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (b) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (c) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (d) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (e) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (f) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (g) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands’ then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

To learn more about the L Brands, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ABMD)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 - July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abiomed-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Abiomed, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Abiomed, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

