CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CURO, DXC and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

01/25/2019 | 12:06pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)
Class Period: July 31, 2018 - October 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with a transition of its Canadian inventory to Open-Ended loans was having on the Company’s financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance. Because CURO’s Open-End Loans had a materially lower lending yield than the Single-Pay Products, and the portfolio of Open-End Loans was still immature and unseasoned, the up-front loan loss provisioning for these loans was far greater than publicly revealed (and the yield far lower). This caused the Company to materially overstate its 2018 projected financial results, including CURO’s adjusted EBITDA, net revenue and operating earnings.

To learn more about the CURO Group Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)
Class Period: February 8, 2018 - November 6, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dxc-technology-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: DXC Technology Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; (b) the Company’s workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; (c) in light of the above, the Company’s revenue and financial performance guidance for the fiscal year 2019 and its reaffirmation of the guidance during the Class Period was without a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the DXC Technology Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQGS: ALKS)
Class Period: February 17, 2017 - November 1, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/alkermes-plc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Alkermes plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for its drug ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alkermes plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
