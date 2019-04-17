Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CVS, UMC, NTNX and BA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 09:32am EDT

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)
Class Period: May 21, 2015 - February 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cvs-health-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, CVS Health Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the CVS Health Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)
Class Period: October 28, 2015 - November 1, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/united-microelectronics-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: United Microelectronics Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of Dynamic Random-Access Memory ("DRAM"); (ii) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (iii) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (iv) as a result, UMC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the United Microelectronics Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTNX)
Class Period: Class A shares purchased between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nutanix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint concerns whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about its investments in growth and its maintenance of high profit margins.  On February 28, 2019, Nutanix announced its second quarter fiscal 2019 results and reported third quarter guidance that was below analysts' expectations. Management acknowledged that "inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring" were the reasons for the weak guidance. On this news, Nutanix's share price fell from $50.09 per share on February 28, 2019 to a closing price of $33.70 on March 1, 2019.

To learn more about the Nutanix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)
Class Period: January 8, 2019 - March 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-boeing-company-loss-form-2?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, The Boeing Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boeing’s 737 MAX airplanes were not as safe as previous models, therefore Boeing included undisclosed “hacks” created by engineering compromises and the lack of safety features which Boeing sold as “optional” add-ons which were designed to help address these safety concerns; (2) most airlines did not purchase these safety “options”; (3) the Federal Aviation Administration granted Boeing its own oversight and certification of Boeing’s new flight control system, or Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation Systems, which was a clear conflict of interest as Boeing was rushing the 737 MAX airplanes to market; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boeing’s public statement were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the The Boeing Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aAKVA GROUP ASA : Recommendations from the Nomination Committee
AQ
09:42aMTBC Appoints Vice Chairman and Expands its Board of Directors to Support Continued Growth
GL
09:42aDPLO BV ZGNX MWA : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
09:42aMelco wins Gold Award for the Asia Recruitment Awards 2019 in the Best Mass Recruitment Category
GL
09:41aPOND TECHNOLOGIES : Incorporates PaiGE Growth Technologies Inc. to extend proprietary growth platform to the terrestrial plant and cannabis marketplaces
AQ
09:41aSuperior Group of Companies Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
GL
09:40aMYND ANALYTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:40aFSD PHARMA : to Present at Arcview Investor Forum
BU
09:40adeepwatch Announces CFO Ron Peele and Controller Nick Reskusic
BU
09:39aIndia's Jet Airways to suspend operations after banks reject funding request - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
4GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019
5ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows 28 per cent in the first quarter of 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About