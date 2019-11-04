CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBX, FTCH, CVET and RUHN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQGS: DBX)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons who purchased Dropbox Class A common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the Company’s March 23, 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Dropbox, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dropbox had materially overstated its ability to monetize its user base; (2) Dropbox was facing worsening revenue trends, which were negatively impacting the Company at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"); (3) Dropbox was tracking below its internal revenue and monetization targets at the time of the IPO; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Dropbox’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH)

Class Period: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares between September 21, 2018, and August 8, 2019, inclusive, including those who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Company's September 21, 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Farfetch Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would refuse to reduce merchandise prices to match the rest of the market; (2) this sub-optimal pricing strategy rendered the Company's platform highly susceptible to underpricing by competitors, despite what Defendants touted as a "superior" platform; and (3) as a result, the Company's past and projected Platform Gross Merchandise Value growth rates were foreseeably unsustainable. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business strategy and growth prospects lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)

Class Period: February 8, 2019 - August 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019

About the lawsuit: Covetrus, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated its capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (ii) Covetrus had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (iii) Covetrus had understated its separation costs from Henry Schein; and (iv) the Company understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company’s separation from Henry Schein.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN)

Class Period: all persons or entities who purchased Ruhnn American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 3, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

About the lawsuit: Ruhnn Holding Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"), the number of Ruhnn's online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company's net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Ruhnn's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

