Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBX, FTCH, CVET and RUHN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 09:38am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQGS: DBX)
Class Period: on behalf of all persons who purchased Dropbox Class A common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the Company’s March 23, 2018 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dropbox-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Dropbox, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dropbox had materially overstated its ability to monetize its user base; (2) Dropbox was facing worsening revenue trends, which were negatively impacting the Company at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"); (3) Dropbox was tracking below its internal revenue and monetization targets at the time of the IPO; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Dropbox’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Dropbox, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Farfetch Limited  (NYSE: FTCH)
Class Period: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares between September 21, 2018, and August 8, 2019, inclusive, including those who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Company's September 21, 2018 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/farfetch-loss-form?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Farfetch Limited  allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would refuse to reduce merchandise prices to match the rest of the market; (2) this sub-optimal pricing strategy rendered the Company's platform highly susceptible to underpricing by competitors, despite what Defendants touted as a "superior" platform; and (3) as a result, the Company's past and projected Platform Gross Merchandise Value growth rates were foreseeably unsustainable. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business strategy and growth prospects lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Farfetch Limited  class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)
Class Period: February 8, 2019 - August 12, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/covetrus-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: Covetrus, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated its capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (ii) Covetrus had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (iii) Covetrus had understated its separation costs from Henry Schein; and (iv) the Company understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company’s separation from Henry Schein.

To learn more about the Covetrus, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN)
Class Period: all persons or entities who purchased Ruhnn American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 3, 2019 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ruhnn-holding-limited-loss-form?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: Ruhnn Holding Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"), the number of Ruhnn's online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company's net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Ruhnn's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Ruhnn Holding Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54aSIMPLICITY ESPORTS AND GAMING CO : mpany Further Expands Its Corporate Owned Retail Footprint With the Acquisition of Two Gaming Centers
AQ
09:54aREMSleep in Final Stages of Introducing the New Deltawave to Market
GL
09:53aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : to Stop Cigarette Production in Berlin, Cuts Profit Guidance
DJ
09:53aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MSC 2019-L3
BU
09:52aCAMARICO INVESTMENT : Aligns with Google Cloud for Proprietary Cannabis Cultivation Operating System
AQ
09:51aChina's Huazhu to buy German luxury hotel group Steigenberger
RE
09:50aCHINA BLUECHEMICAL : Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
09:50aPLANET FITNESS : Invites Veterans And Active Military Personnel To "Work Out And Relax" For Free From Nov. 8 - 15 More
PU
09:50aEXELON : Joint Statement on the Science-Based Climate Policy Agenda
PU
09:50aKAINOS : My path to Artificial Intelligence Engineer
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
4Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
5Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group