CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YRCW, IMMU and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

01/31/2019 | 08:13pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY)
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/danske-bank-a-s-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Danske Bank A/S allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) that a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) that Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) that Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) that Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) that Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

To learn more about the Danske Bank A/S class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW)
Class Period: March 10, 2014 - December 14, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yrc-worldwide-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, YRC Worldwide Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the YRC Worldwide Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)
Class Period: August 23, 2018 - December 20, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/immunomedics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements. The United States Food & Drug Administration issued citations against Immunomedics for multiple violations at its Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. The FDA citations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, backdating of records, and misrepresentation of integrity test procedures. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article entitled “FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach.” Upon this news, Immunomedics’ stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

To learn more about the Immunomedics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)
Class Period: May 9, 2017 - December 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/allergan-plc-loss-form?wire=3

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Allergan misled investors regarding various “pharma and device approvals” and concealed the fact that the Company’s CE Mark for its textured breast implants and tissue expanders was expiring in Europe.  On December 19, 2018, the Company announced that, following a compulsory recall request from Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament (“ANSM”), the French regulatory authority, the Company had suspended the sale of these products and that it was withdrawing all remaining supplies from European markets. The suspension of sales stemmed directly from the expiration of the company's CE Mark for these products, and the stock price fell drastically following the news.

To learn more about the Allergan plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.


Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
