CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YRCW and PRGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.



Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

About the lawsuit: Danske Bank A/S allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW)

Class Period: March 10, 2014 - December 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, YRC Worldwide Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 - December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

