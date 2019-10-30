Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DOMO, TEUM and IRBT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)
Class Period: shareholders who acquired: (a) Domo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering commenced on or around June 29, 2018; or (b) Domo securities between June 28, 2018 and September 5, 2019, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/domo-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Domo, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (ii) Domo’s billings growth had dramatically slowed; (iii) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein and the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Domo, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM)
Class Period: December 14, 2017 - October 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pareteum-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Pareteum Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it  was  not  true  that  the  Company’s  purported success was the result of hyper-demand for Pareteum’s unique products or exceptional service,  or  the  Company’s  competent  management;  but,  in  fact,  Defendants  had  propped  up  the  Company’s  results  by  manipulating  Pareteum’s  accounting  for  revenues, income, and the important Backlog metric; (b) Defendants had  materially  overstated  the  Company’s  profitability  by  failing  to  properly  account  for  the  Company’s results of operations and by artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) it was not true that Pareteum contained even the most minimally adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls necessary to assure that Pareteum’s reported financial statements were true, accurate, and/or reliable; (d) as a result, it also was not true that the Company’s financial statements and reports were prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules; and (e) as  a  result  of  the  aforementioned  adverse  conditions, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that  Pareteum  was  operating  according  to  plan,  or  that  Pareteum  could  achieve  the  guidance  sponsored and/or endorsed by Defendants.

To learn more about the Pareteum Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)
Class Period: November 21, 2016 - October 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/irobot-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

The filed complaint alleges that defendants misrepresented the reason for iRobot’s acquisitions of Tokyo-based Sales on Demand Corporation and privately-held Robopolis SAS, which was to control the Company’s largest distributors so that defendants could inflate sales and revenue figures by stuffing the channel. Defendants further misled investors by repeatedly telling them throughout the Class Period that the Company was seeing continued double-digit revenue growth, and by attributing the growth to increased demand for the Roomba vacuums, when in reality defendants were engaging in channel-stuffing to artificially boost sales. Defendants also misstated that the Company’s channel inventory levels had not changed and would not change dramatically from quarter to quarter or year over year, when in fact iRobot was deliberately stuffing the channel in order to claim false revenue growth.

To learn more about the iRobot Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Presentation - preliminary results for Q3 2019
PU
12:52pFEDEX : A Critical Delivery for a Colleague's Organ Transplant
PU
12:52pCISCO : The “Containers Without Locks” Approach
PU
12:52pEURASIA MINING : Exercise of Warrants
PU
12:52pVIOHALCO S A : ElvalHalcor submits to the Athens Stock Exchange its trading update for the nine months ended 30 September 2019
PU
12:50pELY Retracts National Inflation Association Articles and Terminates National Inflation Association Agreement
NE
12:49pCLEAR : and United Airlines Expand Partnership to Service Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport
BU
12:49pHartog, Baer & Hand Expands Partnership; Elevates David Little and Andrew Verriere to Principals
GL
12:47pBEST BUY : How Best Buy is training today's girls for tomorrow's tech careers
PU
12:47pSOCIAL CUSTOMER SERVICE : the three stages of maturity
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over $50 billion tie-up
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil extends losses as U.S. stockpiles jump
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group