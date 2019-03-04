Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DPLO and VNDA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

03/04/2019 | 11:33am EST

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO)
Class Period: February 26, 2018 - February 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/diplomat-pharmacy-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Diplomat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA)
Class Period: November 4, 2015 - February 11, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Vanda’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
