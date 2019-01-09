Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)
Class Period: February 23, 2016 - November 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/edison-international-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Edison International made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, the Company was in violation of state law and regulations; (iii) the Company’s noncompliant electricity networks created a significantly heightened risk of wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Edison International class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM)
Class Period: April 26, 2017 - November 27, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cheetah-mobile-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Cheetah Mobile Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cheetah Mobile’s apps had undisclosed imbedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; (2) Cheetah Mobile used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; (3) the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject Cheetah Mobile’s apps to removal from the Google Play store; (4) accordingly, Cheetah Mobile’s revenues during the relevant period were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Cheetah Mobile’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cheetah Mobile Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:54pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PAI VINAYAK RATNAKAR
PU
06:54pCANNTRUST : applies to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange
AQ
06:50pTribune Publishing Names Local News Veteran Editor-in-Chief of The Morning Call
GL
06:49pSUNDANCE RESOURCES : Company Update
PU
06:48pLARGO RESOURCES : Announces Record Q4 and Full Year 2018 Production Results and Provides 2019 Guidance
AQ
06:46pWALT DISNEY : Disney's Former Animation Chief Lands Job With Skydance Media -- Update
DJ
06:44pUR ENERGY : Founding Director, James Franklin, to be Inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame
AQ
06:43pBed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump
RE
06:40pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : to pay more than $700 million over U.S. diesel emissions claims -sources
RE
06:39pFIAT CHRYSLER TO PAY MORE THAN $700 MILLION OVER U.S. DIESEL EMISSIONS CLAIMS : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Bed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump
2HCP : HCP : Upgraded by Moody's Investors Service to Baa1 with Stable Outlook
3VISTA GOLD CORP. : VISTA GOLD CORP. : Announces Positive Interim Met Testing Results and the Schedule for an U..
4LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC : LIFEPOINT HEALTH : LHC Group and LifePoint Health Expand Partnership with Two Acquisiti..
5JASON INDUSTRIES INC : JASON INDUSTRIES, INC. : Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.