CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FPI and TSLA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08/20/2018 | 12:17pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The lawsuit alleges: Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent; (2) that as a result, Farmland’s earnings during fiscal year 2017 were materially overstated; (3) the true extent and effect of Farmland’s non-arm’s length transactions; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.
The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Tesla, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) that Musk’s statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company’s Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) that the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Tesla’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
