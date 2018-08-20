Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FPI and TSLA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 12:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)
Class Period: March 16, 2016 - July 10, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent; (2) that as a result, Farmland’s earnings during fiscal year 2017 were materially overstated; (3) the true extent and effect of Farmland’s non-arm’s length transactions; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

To learn more about the FPI class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
Class Period: August 7, 2018 - August 14, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Tesla, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) that Musk’s statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company’s Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) that the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Tesla’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the TSLA class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pGlobal Systemic Psoriasis Therapeutics Market 2018-2022| Use of Combination Therapy to Spur Growth| Technavio
BU
06:47pWE ARE CCEP : Germany
PU
06:47pALPINE SELECT : Semi-annual result 2018
PU
06:47pNORDSTROM : Welcomes Memphis Milano
PU
06:47pSterling Consolidated launches new Investor Information Center seeking to share insights into its Blockchain based DiMO Token, Consolidation Strategy and 49-year background
PR
06:47p3 Canadian Marijuana Stocks Getting a Big Boost This Month
AC
06:45pAs U.S. Sanctions Loom, Total SA Struggles to Exit Project in Iran
DJ
06:44pChina defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
RE
06:43pFREIGHT BROKERAGE : Global Market Outlook to 2022 - C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Kuehne+Nagel, XPO Logistics, and Yusen Logistics are Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:42pPLATO GOLD : Announces Extension of Private Placement to September 7
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
5U.S. firms warn next China tariffs to cost Americans from cradle to grave

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.