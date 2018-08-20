CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FPI and TSLA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)

Class Period: March 16, 2016 - July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent; (2) that as a result, Farmland’s earnings during fiscal year 2017 were materially overstated; (3) the true extent and effect of Farmland’s non-arm’s length transactions; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

To learn more about the FPI class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Class Period: August 7, 2018 - August 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Tesla, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) that Musk’s statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company’s Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) that the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Tesla’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the TSLA class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

