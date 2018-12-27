Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, CMCM and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

12/27/2018 | 04:33pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)
Class Period: February 28, 2014 - December 17, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-goldman-sachs-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., a Malaysian state-owned investment fund; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigations and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM)
Class Period: April 26, 2017 - November 27, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cheetah-mobile-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: Cheetah Mobile Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cheetah Mobile’s apps had undisclosed imbedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; (2) Cheetah Mobile used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; (3) the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject Cheetah Mobile’s apps to removal from the Google Play store; (4) accordingly, Cheetah Mobile’s revenues during the relevant period were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Cheetah Mobile’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cheetah Mobile Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)
Class Period: July 31, 2018 - October 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3 

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with a transition of its Canadian inventory to Open-Ended loans was having on the Company’s financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance. Because CURO’s Open-End Loans had a materially lower lending yield than the Single-Pay Products, and the portfolio of Open-End Loans was still immature and unseasoned, the up-front loan loss provisioning for these loans was far greater than publicly revealed (and the yield far lower). This caused the Company to materially overstate its 2018 projected financial results, including CURO’s adjusted EBITDA, net revenue and operating earnings.

To learn more about the CURO Group Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
