CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01/08/2019 | 01:01pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation as the Offering Documents failed to disclose: (i) that GreenSky was transitioning away from the solar power market in favor of the elective healthcare market; (ii) foreseeable negative effects on GreenSky’s profits because of significant differences in transaction fees GreenSky charged to different classes of merchants; (iii) the primacy of the merchant mix as a driver of GreenSky’s transaction-fee revenue; (iv) the ongoing deterioration in GreenSky’s transaction-fee revenue, while touting GreenSky’s growth and financial performance; (v) the negative impacts of GreenSky’s changing merchant mix on EBITDA; (vi) the markedly lower transaction fees GreenSky charges to healthcare companies; and (vii) as a result of the foregoing, GreenSky’s Offering Documents were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Marriott International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and the sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
