CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IGCC, NKTR and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

12/26/2018 | 07:02pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS: IGCC)
Class Period: October 25, 2017 - October 29, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/india-globalization-capital-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: India Globalization Capital Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization’s business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate the Company’s potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the NYSE delisted India Globalization’s shares from their exchange; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements about India Globalization’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.  On October 29, 2018 India Globalization announced that NYSE Regulation would begin the process of delisting the Company and trading would halt immediately.

To learn more about the India Globalization Capital Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)
Class Period: November 11, 2017 - October 2, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Nektar Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar’s public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Nektar Therapeutics class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT)
Class Period: August 2, 2016 - January 30, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fitbit-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Fitbit Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company’s existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) as a result, the Company’s sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) the Company’s financial guidance was overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements during the Class Period about Fitbit’s business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Fitbit Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
