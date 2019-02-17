Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, MU and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

02/17/2019 | 02:06pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)
Class Period: February 8, 2018 - January 18, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/immunomedics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Immunomedics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Immunomedics’ Morris Plains, New Jersey drug substance manufacturing facility was not in compliance with FDA requirements; (ii)  the Company’s Quality Control Unit did not possess the  authority  to  investigate and  correct  critical  FDA  violations  occurring  at  the  Morris  Plains, New  Jersey  facility;  (iii)  the  Company  suffered  a  February  2018  data  integrity  breach  at  the Morris  Plains,  New  Jersey  facility  which,  among  other  issues, included  the backdating records and  manipulation  of bioburden samples; (iv) the Company’s Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control  data  submitted  in  connection  with  its  BLA  for  sacituzumab  govitecan  was  insufficient to support FDA approval; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

To learn more about the Immunomedics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)
Class Period: February 14, 2018 - December 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dbv-technologies-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, DBV Technologies S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the DBV Technologies S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MU)
Class Period: September 26, 2017 - November 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/micron-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Micron Technology Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company engaged in anti-competitive behavior, including artificially restricting supply growth of DRAM; (2) these anti-competitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) the Company’s anti-competitive efforts artificially boosted its operating metrics; (4) as a result, the Company’s financial performance, including revenue, was overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Micron Technology Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)
Class Period: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tyme-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Tyme Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tyme Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
