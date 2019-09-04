Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JE, CURLF, ABMD and TWOU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 09:42am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)
Class Period: November 9, 2017 - July 23, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/just-energy-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Just Energy Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2)  as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Just Energy Group Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CURLF)
Class Period: November 21, 2018 - July 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/curaleaf-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (2) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (3) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ABMD)
Class Period: January 31, 2019 - July 31, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abiomed-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Abiomed, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Abiomed, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TWOU)
Class Period: February 26, 2018 - July 30, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/2u-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: 2U, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) 2U’s business model was fundamentally flawed because the Company’s costs were growing disproportionately as it grew in size and complexity; (b) 2U could not take advantage of the promised economies of scale because its costs to attract each marginal student were actually increasing, not decreasing, as represented; (c) 2U was facing heightened competitive headwinds as alternative offerings flooded the marketplace and universities developed online courses in-house; (d) 2U’s growth rate in student enrollment was decelerating and was poised to decline as the Company reached market saturation; (e) 2U’s  growth  strategy  was  unsustainable,  as  the  Company  faced accelerating costs and had insufficient capital to achieve positive cash flows, improve margins or continue its revenue growth; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e), above, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to issue 2U’s projections and financial forecasts.

To learn more about the 2U, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:03aAluminum Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Aluminum Corporation of China and China Hongqiao Group | Technavio
BU
10:03aENTRUST DATACARD : Issues First Verified Mark Certificates for JPMorgan Chase and Co. to Improve Email Authentication and Brand Assurance
BU
10:03aDEMAND FORECASTING IN RETAIL : Experts at Infiniti Uncover Some Common Mistakes to Avoid
BU
10:03aGlobal Cucumber Seeds Market to Reach US$ 1,939.6 Million by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights
BU
10:03aHARRYS MANUFACTURING : and Sopatyk Seed Farms enter into Strategic Production Agreement for the Cultivation of Hemp
AQ
10:03aPPG : Survey Reveals 97% of Respondents Find Classroom Color, Design Positively Affect Student Engagement
BU
10:03aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 4)
AQ
10:03aHEIDENHAIN Opens New Central U.S. Sales Office
GL
10:03aTIP Initiative Survey Highlights Media Agencies' Priorities and Expected Benefits of Automating Local TV Advertising Transactions
BU
10:03aASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Shares for Debt Transaction
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Barratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise
3JUST GROUP PLC : JUST : Brexit hurts Just Group's mortgage sales, shares drop
4ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca's Tagrisso gets China OK for type of lung cancer
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group