CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JE, TWOU, EVH and SRPT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - July 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Just Energy Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TWOU)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 - July 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, 2U, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) 2U’s business model was fundamentally flawed because the Company’s costs were growing disproportionately as it grew in size and complexity; (b) 2U could not take advantage of the promised economies of scale because its costs to attract each marginal student were actually increasing, not decreasing, as represented; (c) 2U was facing heightened competitive headwinds as alternative offerings flooded the marketplace and universities developed online courses in-house; (d) 2U’s growth rate in student enrollment was decelerating and was poised to decline as the Company reached market saturation; (e) 2U’s growth strategy was unsustainable, as the Company faced accelerating costs and had insufficient capital to achieve positive cash flows, improve margins or continue its revenue growth; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e), above, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to issue 2U’s projections and financial forecasts.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH)

Class Period: March 3, 2017 - May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Evolent Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evolent's partnership model was not aligned with its partners, as it was designed to parasitically increase its own revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its partners such as Passport Health Plan ("Passport"); (2) Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees, and money to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) for several months, Passport was conducting a bidding process to sell itself to a financial buyer to prevent liquidation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Class Period: September 6, 2017 - August 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) golodirsen, Sarepta's drug for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) consequently, the New Drug Application package for golodirsen’s accelerated approval was unlikely to receive Food and Drug Administration approval; and (iii) as a result, Sarepta’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

