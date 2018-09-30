Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 05:15pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)
Class Period: February 7, 2018 - August 17, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Lannett Company, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE: PM)
Class Period: July 26, 2016 - April 18, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Philip Morris International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or “heated tobacco”) sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris’ much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Philip Morris’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Philip Morris International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA)
Class Period: August 5, 2015 - September 7, 2016
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Qurate Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Qurate Retail Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pPININFARINA : Croatia’s Rimac to supply EV technology to Automobili Pininfarina in 80mn deal
AQ
06:01pAnnouncing the Association for Supply Chain Management
BU
06:00pTHYSSENKRUPP : Board Supports Company Split, New CEO -- Update
DJ
05:58pShort-lived business faces takeover
AQ
05:57pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Kiwi consumers staying positive
AQ
05:57pHALLENSTEIN GLASSONS : Glasson dressed for success
AQ
05:57pBRISBANE BRONCOS : 1. New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans.
AQ
05:57pTOCAGEN : Presents Preliminary Data from Toca 6 Trial Supportive of Immune Activation in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
PU
05:56pAIR NEW ZEALAND : Airport site with holding income
AQ
05:56pFLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Cut-price airfares to Rome and London hot ticket
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
3Canada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet - sources
4Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil supplies
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : PM May tells divided party - Don't play politics with my Brexit plan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.