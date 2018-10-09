CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 - August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Class Period: July 30, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Chegg, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2) the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

