Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 10:30am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)
Class Period: February 7, 2018 - August 17, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Lannett Company, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)
Class Period: July 30, 2018 - September 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Chegg, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2) the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Chegg, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:10pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Provides Update on Proposed Buffalo Oil Field Redevelopment
AQ
05:10pTOTAL : Aramco & Total Launch Engineering Studies to Build Giant Petrochemical Complex
AQ
05:10pINPEX : & Partners to Conduct Short-term Flow Tests on Exploratory Well
AQ
05:10pBADGER METER : Introduces Second Stage of Its SEVA
AQ
05:10pEQUINOR : Johan Sverdrup powered from shore
AQ
05:10pREX INTERNATIONAL : Focused on Delivering on its Strategy
AQ
05:10pPRECISION DRILLING : Announces Combination With Trinidad Drilling
AQ
05:10pPETROFAC : Secures $50m Contract Extension in Iraq
AQ
05:10pMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : L&T Engineering Consortium Wins Largest Subsea Project in India
AQ
05:10pENSCO : & Rowan Companies Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5COMMERZBANK : Wirecard spells out vision for further growth to investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.