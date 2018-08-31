Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM and AMPE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

08/31/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)
Class Period: March 1, 2017 - July 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/logmein?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: LogMeIn, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

To learn more about the LOGM class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: AMPE)
Class Period: December 14, 2017 - August 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the AMPE class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
