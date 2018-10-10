Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MCHP and COCP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 08:58pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)
Class Period: March 2, 2018 - August 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Microchip Technology Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi’s financial performance was underperforming Microchip’s expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Microchip Technology Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)
Class Period: September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:10pCHUBB LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:10pBEST&RSQUO;S BRIEFING : Insurers, Reinsurers Brace for Hurricane Michael Catastrophe Losses
BU
10:08pT. Rowe Price raises bet on Tesla in vote of confidence for Musk
RE
10:08pRUPERT MURDOCH : James Murdoch in line to replace Musk as Tesla chairman
RE
10:08pEXTENDICARE : Celebrating 50 Years of Helping People Live Better
PU
10:08pTECHCARE CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:08pSITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
10:07pAT&T plans Warner Media subscription video service
RE
10:07pPHI GROUP INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:07pSQUARE : Sarah Friar to Step Down as Square CFO
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
3INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.