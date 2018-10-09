Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI and CPB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

10/09/2018 | 09:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)
Class Period: October 9, 2015 - September 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, MGT Capital Investments Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) certain of the defendants exercised control over MGT Capital and its management; (4) consequently, the illicit scheme would ultimately cause MGT Capital’s stock to become delisted from NYSE MKT; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the MGT Capital Investments Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)
Class Period: August 31, 2017 - May 17, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/campbell-soup-company-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Campbell Soup Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Campbell Soup Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
