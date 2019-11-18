CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MTCH, CC, IRBT and PLT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.







Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - September 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Match Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

Class Period: February 16, 2017 - August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, The Chemours Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chemours had not appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities; (2) the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was greater than the Company had represented to a point that could be material; (3) the Company's policies, standards and procedures were not properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment (4) Chemours' handling, manufacture, use, and disposal of hazardous substances was not in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; and (5) as a result of these misrepresentations, Chemours shares traded at artificially inflated prices.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Class Period: November 21, 2016 - October 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that defendants misrepresented the reason for iRobot’s acquisitions of Tokyo-based Sales on Demand Corporation and privately-held Robopolis SAS, which was to control the Company’s largest distributors so that defendants could inflate sales and revenue figures by stuffing the channel. Defendants further misled investors by repeatedly telling them throughout the Class Period that the Company was seeing continued double-digit revenue growth, and by attributing the growth to increased demand for the Roomba vacuums, when in reality defendants were engaging in channel-stuffing to artificially boost sales. Defendants also misstated that the Company’s channel inventory levels had not changed and would not change dramatically from quarter to quarter or year over year, when in fact iRobot was deliberately stuffing the channel in order to claim false revenue growth.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT)

Class Period: July 2, 2018 - November 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2020

The lawsuit alleges: Plantronics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; (3) the Company had not adequately monitored inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches, where the new models would displace demand for aging products; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

