CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NFLX and GNLN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

09/12/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NFLX)
Class Period: April 17, 2019 - July 17, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/netflix-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Netflix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Netflix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  (NASDAQGM: GNLN)
Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane’s April 2019 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greenlane-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2)  if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved.