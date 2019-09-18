CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NGHC, MGNX, CADE and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC)

Class Period: August 6, 2015 - August 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/national-general-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: National General Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) National General was perpetrating a massive forced-placed CPI scheme to fraudulently saddle its own customers with unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance policies that it had underwritten; (b) National General’s illicit conduct in foisting unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance on its customers had resulted in some of the victims being declared delinquent, suffering adverse impacts to their creditworthiness, and/or having their cars improperly repossessed; (c) National General was exposed to an extreme risk of regulatory scrutiny, legal risks, and reputational harm as a result of its participation in the forced placed CPI scheme; (d) the Company had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting, including by failing to maintain formal documentation sufficient to reasonably ensure the accuracy of internal reporting and accounting procedures across much of its business, including with respect to insurance policy premiums; (e) the Company’s reported quarterly revenues and policy premiums were in part the product of a fraudulent forced-placed insurance scheme and were therefore artificially inflated and unsustainable; and (f) National General had in fact lost substantial business with Wells Fargo because Wells Fargo had terminated the forced-placed CPI scheme after concluding that it posed excessive reputational risk and legal exposure.

To learn more about the National General Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/macrogenics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: MacroGenics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had conducted the progression-free survival (“PFS”) and first interim overall survival (“OS”) analyses for the SOPHIA trial by no later than October 10, 2018; (b) the October 2018 PFS analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS; and (c) the October 2018 OS interim analysis did not produce a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) and separated late.

To learn more about the MacroGenics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

Class Period: July 23, 2018 - July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cadence-bankcorporation-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Cadence Bancorporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Cadence Bancorporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)

Lawsuit on behalf of: persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DXC Technology Company ("DXC") common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus or other documents issued in connection with the April 2017 transaction by which Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Enterprise Services segment was spun off and merged with Computer Sciences Corporation, Inc. to form DXC.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dxc-technology-company-loss-form-2?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, DXC Technology Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the planned “workforce optimization” plan involved implementing arbitrary quotas; (2) the plan would cut thousands of jobs at the Company; (3) jobs that were particularly at risk of being cut were held by longer-tenured, knowledgeable, and highly compensated senior personnel; (4) these job terminations were selectively timed to artificially inflate reported earnings and other financial metrics; (5) at the time of the formation of DXC Technology Company, J. Michael Lawrie (the incoming President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board at DXC) had forecasted plans for a $2.7 billion workforce reduction in the first year; (6) as a result of these workforce terminations, the Company was unlikely to deliver on client contracts; (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s clients would be dissatisfied and the relationships would be impaired; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the DXC Technology Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

