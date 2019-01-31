Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSANY, APHA, CURO and TDOC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

01/31/2019 | 07:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NSANY)
Class Period: December 10, 2013 - November 16, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nissan-motor-co-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) for more than a decade, Nissan had been materially understating its costs--and thus overstating profits--by paying a material portion of Ghosn’s executive compensation in the form of billions of Yen of deferred compensation that the Company was concealing from its public financial reports; (2) in so doing, Nissan was concealing from investors significant defects in its corporate governance; (3) Nissan’s overpayment of defendant Ghosn had caused it to exceed its shareholder-approved executive pay cap, thus threatening its continued stock listing; (4) Nissan lacked effective internal and reporting controls; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Nissan’s business metrics, operations, and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)
Class Period: July 17, 2018 - December 4, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aphria-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Aphria Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Aphria Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)
Class Period: July 31, 2018 - October 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with a transition of its Canadian inventory to Open-Ended loans was having on the Company’s financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance. Because CURO’s Open-End Loans had a materially lower lending yield than the Single-Pay Products, and the portfolio of Open-End Loans was still immature and unseasoned, the up-front loan loss provisioning for these loans was far greater than publicly revealed (and the yield far lower). This caused the Company to materially overstate its 2018 projected financial results, including CURO’s adjusted EBITDA, net revenue and operating earnings.

To learn more about the CURO Group Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)
Class Period: March 3, 2016 - December 5, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Teladoc Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company’s operations; (iv) the Company’s enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Teladoc Health, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
