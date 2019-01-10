Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSANY and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

01/10/2019 | 06:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NSANY)
Class Period: December 10, 2013 - November 16, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nissan-motor-co-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) for more than a decade, Nissan had been materially understating its costs--and thus overstating profits--by paying a material portion of Ghosn’s executive compensation in the form of billions of Yen of deferred compensation that the Company was concealing from its public financial reports; (2) in so doing, Nissan was concealing from investors significant defects in its corporate governance; (3) Nissan’s overpayment of defendant Ghosn had caused it to exceed its shareholder-approved executive pay cap, thus threatening its continued stock listing; (4) Nissan lacked effective internal and reporting controls; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Nissan’s business metrics, operations, and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)
Class Period: July 17, 2018 - December 4, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aphria-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Aphria Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Aphria Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
