CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA, AGN, VALE and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

01/29/2019 | 02:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA)
Class Period: August 10, 2017 - November 15, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nvidia-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: NVIDIA Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVIDIA’s growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA’s channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the NVIDIA Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)
Class Period: May 9, 2017 - December 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/allergan-plc-loss-form?wire=3

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Allergan misled investors regarding various “pharma and device approvals” and concealed the fact that the Company’s CE Mark for its textured breast implants and tissue expanders was expiring in Europe.  On December 19, 2018, the Company announced that, following a compulsory recall request from Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament (“ANSM”), the French regulatory authority, the Company had suspended the sale of these products and that it was withdrawing all remaining supplies from European markets. The suspension of sales stemmed directly from the expiration of the company's CE Mark for these products, and the stock price fell drastically following the news.

To learn more about the Allergan plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)
Class Period: April 13, 2018 - January 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vale-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Vale S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Vale S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)
Class Period: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tyme-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Tyme Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tyme Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
