CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OMCL, MNK and EVH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)

Class Period: October 25, 2018 - July 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

About the lawsuit: Omnicell, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK)

Class Period: February 28, 2018 - July 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Acthar posed significant safety concerns that rendered it a non-viable treatment for ALS; (ii) accordingly, Mallinckrodt overstated the viability of Acthar as an ALS treatment; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH)

Class Period: March 3, 2017 - May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

About the lawsuit: Evolent Health, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evolent's partnership model was not aligned with its partners, as it was designed to parasitically increase its own revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its partners such as Passport Health Plan ("Passport"); (2) Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees, and money to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) for several months, Passport was conducting a bidding process to sell itself to a financial buyer to prevent liquidation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

