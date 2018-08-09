CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PCG and ZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

Class Period: April 29, 2015 - June 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

About the lawsuit: During the class period, PG&E Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E’s electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the PCG class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)

Class Period: March 12, 2018 - July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

About the lawsuit: Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 27, 2018, Zion issued a statement on Twitter, denying an allegation on the social media platform that there was an SEC investigation of the Company underway. On May 30, 2018, the Company tweeted "There is no SEC investigation into Zion Oil & Gas, Inc." Then on July 11, 2018, Zion announced it had received a subpoena from the SEC to produce documents as part of a fact-finding inquiry. Following this news, shares of Zion fell 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

To learn more about the ZN class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .


