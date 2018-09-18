Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, LCI and ORCL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 06:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)
Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Pinduoduo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company’s online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Pinduoduo Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)
Class Period: February 7, 2018 - August 17, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Lannett Company, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)
Class Period: May 10, 2017 - March 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/oracle-corporation-2?wire=3 

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements regarding Oracle’s cloud revenues and failed to disclose that these revenues were driven, at least in part, by improper, coercive sales practices, including: (1) threatening existing customers with “audits” of their use of Oracle’s non-cloud software licenses and levying expensive penalties against those customers, unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs; (2) decreasing customer support for certain Oracle on-premises or hardware systems, in an effort to drive customers away from such systems and into cloud-based systems; and (3) strong-arming customers by threatening to raise the cost of legacy database licenses dramatically if the customers choose another cloud provider.

To learn more about the Oracle Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:28aOil prices drop as escalating U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook
RE
06:28aELECTRIFYINGLY FUN TO DRIVE : the Audi e-tron
PU
06:28aAUDI : delivers customized premium services for the sales force of tomorrow
PU
06:28aAUDI IN FORMULA E : Title win in first year
PU
06:28aAUDI : Denkwerkstatt – Business models of the future
PU
06:27aOil prices drop as escalating U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook
RE
06:27aELECTRIC GOES AUDI : All-Electric Audi e-tron SUV Unveiled and Available for U.S. Customers to Place Reservations
BU
06:19aOOREDOO : sees strong momentum for Aamali Mobile business solution
AQ
06:18aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : New Limited-edition 2018 Ram Power Wagon Mojave Sand Launches
PU
06:16aGoogle to Partner With Biggest Car Alliance
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : Trump slaps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, spares some consumer tech
3Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
4ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle first-quarter revenue misses estimates, shares fall
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : 2018 Annual Reporting Suite
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.