CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PM and CBS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

09/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE: PM)
Class Period: February 8, 2018 - April 18, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Philip Morris made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or “heated tobacco”) sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris’ much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Philip Morris’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Philip Morris International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)
Class Period: February 14, 2014 - July 27, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, CBS Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBS executives, including the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie “Les” Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS’s enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the company’s business strategy; and (4) as a result, CBS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the CBS Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
