CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, AXGN, AGN and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

02/08/2019 | 10:34am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)
Class Period: November 8, 2018 - December 20, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/perrigo-company-plc-loss-form?wire=3

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

To learn more about the Perrigo Company plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)
Class Period: August 7, 2017 - December 18, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/axogen-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, AxoGen, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) the Company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company’s products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) the Company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) the Company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the AxoGen, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)
Class Period: February 24, 2017 - December 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/allergan-plc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Allergan plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) textured breast implants manufactured by Allergan were linked to ALCL; (ii) the foregoing link to cancer, when revealed, would foreseeably force Allergan to recall those textured breast implants from the market; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Allergan plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)
Class Period: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tyme-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Tyme Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tyme Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
