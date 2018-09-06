CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PZZA and SKX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Papa John’s International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Papa John’s executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John’s business and operations, and expose Papa John’s to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

