CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA, HAS and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 - September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Qurate Retail Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HAS)

Class Period: April 24, 2017 - October 23, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

About the lawsuit: Hasbro, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hasbro’s relationship with Toys “R” Us was becoming increasingly important to Hasbro’s business, as Toys “R” Us was the primary retail brick-and-mortar toy store in the United States; (2) Toys “R” Us was in far worse financial condition than was being publicly reported and it would have to dramatically scale back its operations or file for bankruptcy and liquidate; and (3) Hasbro was experiencing significant adverse sales issues in the key markets of the United Kingdom and Brazil which were negatively impacting the Company’s efforts to grow sales in those markets.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Class Period: July 30, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

About the lawsuit: Chegg, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2) the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

