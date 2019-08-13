Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RLGY, CURLF and IFF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)
Class Period: February 24, 2017 - May 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/realogy-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Realogy Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Realogy Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CURLF)
Class Period: November 21, 2018 - July 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/curaleaf-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (2) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (3) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)
Class Period: May 7, 2018 - August 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Frutarom Industries Ltd. ("Frutarom"), which the Company acquired in 2018, had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine; (2) that senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments; (3) that, as a result, Frutarom’s financial results were materially overstated; (4) that, as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; (5) that the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pCANOPY GROWTH : Rivers to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call
PR
02:03pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:02pUPDATE : XSport Global Inc. Received Correction Letter From Wyoming Secretary of State
GL
02:01pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02:01pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TWO RIVER BANCORP (NASDAQ : TRCB) on Behalf of Two River Shareholders and Encourages Two River Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
02:01pAIME Uplevels Client-for-Life Engagement Through Partnership with Homebot
BU
02:01pTRITON DIGITAL : is One of the First to Receive the IAB Tech Lab Podcast Measurement Seal of Compliance
BU
02:01pK12 : Arkansas Virtual Academy Welcomes Students for the 2019-2020 School Year
BU
02:01pBrady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call
GL
02:01pSTERLING TRADING TECH : Launches New Market Data Entitlement System
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Media Release of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group